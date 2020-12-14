Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has had enough of Elf on the Shelf this year. The mom of four, has decided to place her elves on a day 10 quarantine, after revealing she keeps forgetting to move them.

“I can’t take it anymore!! Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days. I keep forgetting to move them! I need break,” she shared on the post.

Will you take a note from Kim’s book and put your child’s elf on a 10 day quarantine so you can have a break?

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Kid’s Elves On The Self On 10 Day Quarantine was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: