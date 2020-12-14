LaMelo Ball Buys Cam Newton’s Old Condo Which Was Once Owned By Michael Jordan

LaMelo Ball has made yet another big purchase.

The newly minted Charlotte Hornet will, of course, be spending a ton of time in North Carolina, so he finally found a place to lay his head by copping a new crib. But since Ball is just 19-years-old and likely has no interest in living in suburbia, he decided to purchase a condo that was previously owned by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The luxurious spot went up for sale after Newton was dropped by the team in the spring and was eventually picked up by the New England Patriots.

Cam Newton put his Charlotte digs on the market in July and now there’s a new tenant – LaMelo Ball. Terms of the deal of were undisclosed. Atlanta Entertainment Real Estate Agent Pierre Reeves @Cribs4sell on IG brokered the deal. pic.twitter.com/fepQmtlRPw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 12, 2020

If you peep the photos above, you can see just how beautiful the place is. Athletes lead such hectic lives between the game’s stress and rigorous travel schedules that having a serene spot that literally lets you stretch your legs is a must.

The final sale price wasn’t available but was initially listed for $3 million. The sprawling 3,400 square foot pad occupies the entire top floor at an upscale building named “The Trust,” owned by Michael Jordan. The floor was originally home to several units– one of which was owned by American Idol’s Chris Daughtry before Jordan bought it and expanded it.

And if Melo’s performance in his first preseason game in the NBA was an indication of his stay in Charlotte, he should be around for a while. He missed all five of his shots in the opener, but as expected, his court vision is well developed, which leads to some pretty smooth passes.

“He can’t shoot, but not many see the game like he does,” a league executive told Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

He grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded four assists in his first showing– not a bad week for the youngest of the Ball clan.

