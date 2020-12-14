Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These Hilarious Reactions

It has been 7 years since Beyoncé surprised the world with her self-titled album. The concept developed a visual album comprised of 14 songs accompanied by short films which illustrate her musical conception of the project. BEYONCÉ was released on December 13, 2013 and it featured dark yet intimate subject matter including her take on sex, monogamous love and relationships. Fans recall their whereabouts when the project dropped and the Beyhive is proudly taking a walk down memory lane over social media. Here are a few of our favorite fan reactions as we celebrate 7 years of BEYONCÉ:

7 years ago today Beyoncè released her iconic and groundbreaking self-titled visual album BEYONCÈ. 💕 pic.twitter.com/EnvQ6uwlXf — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 13, 2020

Some fans believe this album changed the way artists release music all together. This thread highlights why fans are led to believe Beyoncé’s self-titled album changed the music industry.

How Beyoncé’s self titled changed the music industry: A THREAD pic.twitter.com/mLZ6OJ5Jl7 — IVYˣ (@IVYPARKSPR) December 13, 2020

Records were broken! The bar was set a bit higher for artists looking to compete with the goat of entertainment.

7 years ago today, Beyoncé's self-titled album was dropped. It revolutionized the way artists release music. After 0 promotion, a surprised album, no physical CDs, no bundles,the album sold more than 617K , debuted at #1 on BB200. "Changed the game with that digital drop." pic.twitter.com/JjaO7NiGRU — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 13, 2020

The visual album really shook the table and added the perfect flair to a seamless release. This thread highlights all of the iconic looks Beyoncé shared with the world 7 years ago today.

in honor of the 7th anniversary of Beyoncé’s Self Titled here is a little thread off all the iconic looks she gave us with the visual album #7YearsOfBeyonce pic.twitter.com/vQSzHkEnKQ — Daniël (@bbeyvibes) December 13, 2020

The irony of the unannounced drop of BEYONCÉ is that she casually continued her day as if nothing happened. One of her fans was fed up.

This was the funniest thing that happened when Beyoncé dropped her Self Titled album😂😂#7YearsOfBeyonce pic.twitter.com/MtH9xO1eAz — Mokshᴮ⁷ˣ (@6inchoutsold2) December 13, 2020

Beyoncé reminisces on the debut of her self-titled album and how important it was to share her work under her own company, Parkwood Entertainment. A vulnerable moment where Beyoncé shares her feelings leading up to the release.

Beyoncé recalls the moments leading up to the surprise-drop of Self-Titled & how the project came to be. 👑https://t.co/q1VDXZ49vu #7YearsofBEYONCÉ pic.twitter.com/VN0ygr0lEk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) December 13, 2020

Fans react with hilarious photos and videos reminiscing on 7 years of BEYONCÉ and ultimately, how she snatched everyone’s wig in one night.

Me showing up to work the next morning after staying up all night when Beyoncé surprise dropped self titled pic.twitter.com/w18jOdqkrY — Er!c (@ericthulhu) December 13, 2020

7 years ago, Beyoncé released her self-titled album, BEYONCÉ. It became the fastest-selling album on iTunes & it stopped the world. #7YearsofBEYONCE pic.twitter.com/f2JNnbC6VZ — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) December 13, 2020

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Hyphen Carter had some nerve to throw her ***** at us on Self-Titled during the DEAD OF WINTER pic.twitter.com/R4YdnkrceE — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@cxrodge3) December 8, 2020

happy 7 years to self titled

blow is beyoncé’s best visual to date pic.twitter.com/vkkph18cSF — jess (@bluujaybae) December 13, 2020

Can’t believe it’s been 7 years since Beyoncé released her self titled album all the are bops and will stream it again #7YearsOfBeyonce pic.twitter.com/oZCqK0Nr10 — zach choi fan page (@zachchoifoods) December 13, 2020

Beyoncé on the plane getting ready to press “enter” on Self-Titled. pic.twitter.com/2q4mXy1PQz — Donny. (@yngtaco) December 14, 2020

Beyoncé’s self–titled album sold over 1 million copies worldwide in the first week. The album’s impact on the music industry is undeniable and quite revolutionary. Since the release, the album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Seven is the number of completion and surely Beyoncé has given the world so much since, but it is divine timing to celebrate her self-titled album in the biggest way possible. Beyoncé admits that she was unsure of how a surprise visual project would be received, but it is evident she did what needed to be done. Now, it’s your turn. Do yourself a favor and join the Beyhive in streaming Beyoncé’s self-titled album today as we celebrate 7 years of BEYONCÉ.

Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These Hilarious Reactions was originally published on globalgrind.com

