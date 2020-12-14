Daz Dillinger & Capone ft. N.O.R.E. & Kurupt “Guidelines” & More | Daily Visuals

Back when Snoop Dogg and the Dogg Pound dropped their surprise attack on the East Coast in “New York New York,” Capone-N-Noreaga linked up with Mobb Deep and clapped back with “LA, LA.”

Now more than two decades later the two crews connected to show and prove the East Coast vs. West Coast drama is water under the bridge. In the visuals to “Guidelines,” Capone-N-Noreaga made their way out Greater Los Angeles to kick it with Daz Dillinger and Kurupt of the DPG and getting in some California love and chronic to boot.

Keeping with OG’s of the game, Billy Danze of M.O.P. continues to prove that after years in the game, he’s still got some of the hardest bars ever heard in his clip to “Cyrus.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Stunna 4 Vegas, 26AR, and more.

DAZ DILLINGER & CAPONE FT. N.O.R.E. & KURUPT – “GUIDELINES”

BILLY DANZE – “CYRUS”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “CHOPPA TOWN”

26AR – “I’M THE SH*T”

GUAPDAD 4000 FT. BFB DA PACKMAN – “ALPHA”

YAMIN SEMALI – “ONE DEEP”

ACTION PACK FT. ASIAN DOLL – “WHAT IT DO”

