Atlanta rapper, 2 Chainz is teaming up with Youtube for a new series. The “Money Maker” rapper is launching a series called “MoneyMaker Fund”. In the series, 2 Chainz will listen to business plans from students and alumni of HBCUs.

The collaboration is in part with YouTube’s Black Voices Fund and the winner of the series will pick up $55,000 to get their idea off the ground.

2 Chainz Teams Up With YouTube For New Series was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: