Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast Deal With Spotify

Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle land an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts that are intended to uplift and entertain audiences. The two inked the partnership through a newly established production company Archewell Audio. The couple are known to be both open and vulnerable with their personal life most recently sharing an emotional story about their miscarriage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to share a special gift for their fans with a holiday episode premiering later this month.

The special holiday episode hosted by the royal couple will feature inspirational stories. The couple relocated to California this summer and signed a producing partnership with Netflix, which will allow them to make documentaries, feature films, and children’s programming. Similar to the Obamas path transitioning from the White House to Hollywood having inked multi-year deals with Netflix and Spotify, the British royal family stepped back as senior members of the family and are set to take Hollywood by storm.

The Spotify-owned studio Gimlet will produce the show in partnership with Archewell Audio. The couple share what they are excited about most when entering the podcast world.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Obviously, Meghan has more experience than her husband when it comes to Hollywood and the media industry. Her former life included her as a primetime actress most known for her long-running legal drama series Suits. She left her life of acting full-time to dedicate her time to her now husband in preparation of their wedding and her new role as Duchess of Sussex.

The couple shared a change of heart as they announced they would withdraw from their official royal duties and move to North America. Two years after their wedding, the couple has settled in Montecito and began participating in more public events. Their willingness to be candid and vulnerable certainly afforded the couple opportunities to continue sharing their journey. After being featured together as guests on the Teenager Therapy Podcast in October and Meghan’s intimate essay for The New York Times, where she shared details of her family’s grief and loss regarding their recent miscarriage.

Historically, Meghan and Harry share stories of inspiration and motivation and are likely to do the same with new Spotify partnership highlighting both diverse and underrepresented voices with new podcast series. Their first series is expected to premiere next year as part of Spotify’s free, ad-supported product, which now reaches 320 million people globally.

