April Ryan Named White House Correspondent, DC Bureau Chief For TheGrio

A familiar face will be present at White House pressers when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take their oaths next month. April Ryan will now serve as the White House Correspondent for TheGrio and will head the Washington D.C. bureau for the outlets upcoming TheGrio.TV venture.

As reported by TheGrio, Ryan has served as a White House Correspondent for nearly 25 years for the American Urban Radio Network. The Baltimore, Md. native now occupies the role for TheGrio along with being named the bureau chief for the 24-hour broadcast television network founded by media magnate, Byron Allen.

With Biden’s inauguration, he will become the fifth president that Ryan has covered since starting her career in the late 1990s. Along with her work with the American Urban Radio Network, Ryan joined CNN as a political news contributor in 2017. Also in 2017, the National Association of Black Journalists named Ryan as Journalist of the Year.

Her new role with TheGrio begins on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Award-winning White House correspondent April Ryan is a phenomenal talent and brilliant political analyst,” Allen, the Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, shared in a statement “We are very proud to have April join our rapidly-growing news organization with her vast relationships and experience.”

TheGrio adds in its reporting that TheGrio.TV will feature content aimed towards Black viewers and says that the network will reach over 100 million households nationwide via a variety of broadcast and cable television avenues along with digital streaming. TheGrio.TV makes its official launch on Jan. 15. 2021.

Congratulations to April Ryan, TheGrio, and the entire TheGrio.TV team. Ryan’s new role with TheGrio begins on Jan. 4, 2021.

