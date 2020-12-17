It’s been 16 years since Tupac wooed Janet Jackson off her feet in John Singleton’s hood love story, Poetic Justice, and while some have forgotten the film as part of Tupac’s legacy, Big Sean seems to have been a fan.

Teaming up with Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko for his visuals to “Body Language,” Big Sean takes on the role of Pac while Jhené fills the shoes of Ms. Jackson as they recreate some classic scenes while adding some steamy moments of their own. Lowkey thought Ty Dolla $ign would’ve played the role Joe Torry did in the film.

Back in the Boogie Down The Blastmaster, KRS-One gives viewers some lessons on how OG’s do this Hip-Hop thing with his new clip to “Black Black Black” where he drops some gems about racial history in Amerikkka.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jerreau, Dacompany, YFN Lucci featuring Mulatto, Neo Tempus, and more.

BIG SEAN FT. TY DOLLA $IGN & JHENE AIKO – “BODY LANGUAGE”

KRS-ONE – “BLACK BLACK BLACK”

YFN LUCCI FT. MULATTO – “WET”

YOUNG SCOOTER & ZAYTOVEN FT. BANKROLL FREDDIE – “TRAP SLOW”

NEO TEMPUS – “CURRENT MOOD/NO REFLECTION”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “ANOTHER ONE”

LIKYBO – “LOF”

DACOMPANY – “FOCUS”

JERREAU FT. BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “JOY”

Big Sean ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhené Aiko “Body Language,” KRS-One “Black Black Black” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: