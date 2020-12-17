First Look Photos From Eddie Murphy’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Coming 2 America’ Film Have Arrived

We finally got our first look at the highly anticipated follow-up to Coming To America.

While we still wait to see our first trailer for Coming 2 America, Amazon Studios let go of some first-look photos from the film to help hold us over until that day finally arrives. In each photo, we get to see the exceptional costume work of the legendary Oscar Award-winning designer Ruth E. Carter as she puts her touch on the traditional garb of the royal family of the fictional African nation of Zamunda.

Fans will be elated to see the iconic James Earl Jones reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer and Murphy and his co-star Arsenio Hall as Semmi and Shari Headly returning as his queen, Lisa McDowell. Our favorite barbers from the My T Sharp barbershop in Queens will also be returning as well, and they look better than ever.

Newcomers to the cast but not pictured include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

As far as the Kevin Fisher-produced and David Brewer-directed sequel’s plot, the newly-crowned King Akeem and his loyal, trusted confidant Semmi embark on another adventure to the borough of Queens, this time to locate a long lost heir.

Coming 2 America will premiere globally in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. You can check out more photos from the film in the gallery below.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Coming 2 America

