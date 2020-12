The COVID-19 Vaccine is here, but there are still a lot of questions about it. What’s in it? Is it safe? Who can get it? Dr. Michele Saysana, Chief Quality and Safety officer at IU Health answers listener’s questions about the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine.

Open Lines Hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8:00A on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

