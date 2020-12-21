World
HomeWorld

The New Covid Mutation Is ‘Significantly More Transmissible,’ Public Health Experts Warn

The U.S. was notably missing from a growing list of countries suspending travel to and from the U.K., the apparent epicenter.

Inspire U: One Demand Hot 96.3
Coronavirus - Sun Dec 20, 2020

Source: Stefan Rousseau – PA Images / Getty

2020 is still very much upon us.

Parts of Europe were in full panic mode Monday morning as public health officials there reported what seemed to be the outbreak of a new mutant strain of Covid-19 that is described as being exponentially more contagious than the one that’s already caused a global pandemic.

The new strain’s apparent epicenter is in the United Kingdom, from where Britons were scrambling to leave major cities like London in an effort to escape looming lockdowns. But the mutation of the coronavirus has already been reported well outside of London, including in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland and even Australia.

Public health experts have traced those cases back to the U.K., where Covid cases have been surging in recent weeks. They said it’s not out of the ordinary for a virus to mutate. However, this particular version of Covid is extraordinary because of its higher levels of contagion.

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020

Source: Steve Parsons – PA Images / Getty

“While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutation leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with an estimated potential to increase the reproductive number (R) by 0.4 or greater with an estimated increased transmissibility of up to 70%,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in a news update Sunday. They referred to the Covid mutation as “a SARS-CoV-2 variant.”

A growing number of countries have suspended flights to and from the U.K. They include Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Iran, Colombia and Morocco. Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended all flights to and from everywhere.

Notably missing from that list of nations is the United States.

“Today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday in reference to New York City’s biggest airport during a press briefing. “How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?”

Cuomo said Monday he believes “it’s already” in the U.S.

There was no immediate announcement from the U.S. Department of State aside from a standing and general Covid-19 travel advisory against international travel.

The Covid mutation comes just days after coronavirus vaccines started being administered across the world.

As a result, the stock market plunged.

President-elect Joe Biden was scheduled to be given the Covid vaccine live on TV as health workers and national leaders alike attempt to show unity in an effort to compel Americans to also get vaccinated.

While polling shows that more Black people are willing to be vaccinated, there is still a disproportionate number who are not. Black people remain the worst hit by the pandemic; not just health-wise but also economically and socially.

SEE ALSO:

Black ICU Nurse Sandra Lindsay Among First Of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Hardly Any Black People Trust The Covid Vaccines, New Survey Confirms

Impeachment Markup

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

45 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 17 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Biden adviser Rep. Cedric Richmond tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to The Hill. He later tested positive for a second time on Thursday and plans to isolate for 14 days to recover. Richardson travelled to Georgia on Tuesday as well as the president-elect, but was not in close contact. Biden tested negative on Thursday. https://twitter.com/scottwongDC/status/1339707399809216522?s=20 Olympic gold medalist Arnie Robinson Jr. died on Dec. 2 from complications relating to COVID-19 at age 72. Robinson was known as one of the greatest long jumpers in history. https://twitter.com/nytsports/status/1339195601670590464?s=12 Country music legend Charley Pride and actress Carole Sutton died after contracting the coronavirus. Scroll down to read more about them. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1337562418319265792?s=20 https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1338143169595236354?s=20 Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CBS News. Hamilton will have to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. He was tested three times last week which all resulted negative, with the last test taking place on Sunday. "But he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," the Mercedes team said in a released statement. "Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest." [caption id="attachment_4057716" align="alignnone" width="738"] Source: Mario Renzi - Formula 1 / Getty[/caption] It was in that context that it was announced Nov. 9 that Ben Carson, the world-renowned health physician who is also the Housing and Urban Development secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Word spread quickly on social media about Carson's diagnosis. The health disclosure came just days after Donald Trump's election loss was made official on Saturday, a truth that also affects Carson's role in the presidential administration that's being brought to a close by Joe Biden's successful candidacy. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1325838108349222912?s=20 Carson is the latest Trump insider to test positive for the coronavirus. Scroll down here to read more about Carson contracting the Covid-19. Prior to that, Vivica A. Fox announced the 56-year-old actress made the announcement ahead of her hosting duties for the E! network's live coverage of the red-carpet pre-Emmy Awards show in September. “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Fox said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.” https://twitter.com/KolaBoof3/status/1307830756484345857?s=20 It was immediately unclear how Fox contracted the coronavirus. Luckily, that wasn't the case for Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who announced that he, his wife and their two young daughters had all tested positive for the coronavirus. While he said they had all recovered, he also admitted on an Instagram video that he and his wife "had a rough go" with COVID-19 and encouraged people to wear masks so they don't meet the same fate that he and his family did. His daughters are 2- and 4-years-old. [caption id="attachment_4007483" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black folks who contracted the coronavirus include former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died from it in July; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; comedian D.L. Hughley; and even basketball legend Patrick Ewing came down with it. The diagnoses have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. The cases don't account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer's social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic showing middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." https://twitter.com/MollyGriffard/status/1242521472083640322?s=20 In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old. https://twitter.com/VickiethomasWWJ/status/1242974843072655360?s=20 More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff's Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

The New Covid Mutation Is ‘Significantly More Transmissible,’ Public Health Experts Warn  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
The New Covid Mutation Is ‘Significantly More Transmissible,’…
 21 hours ago
12.22.20
Photos
Close