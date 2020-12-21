BRUHNews: Fans Are Concerned After Photos Of Famous Dex Looking Strung Out Surface

One Rap’s rising stars might need an intervention. All signs are pointing to Famous Dex having issues with controlled substances.

As seen on HipHopDX the man born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr. is not looking too healthy. On Sunday, December 20 a photo of him looking very haggard and visibly under the influence went viral. A twitter user @NinoTheBoxer posted the startling visual on the social media platform with a very sharp caption. “Bruh these rappers need to chill on the drugs got damn , I damn near gave famous dex some change , and I bet his homies ain’t saying sh*t” he wrote.

Bruh these rappers need to chill on the drugs got damn , I damn near gave famous dex some change , and I bet his homies ain’t saying shit pic.twitter.com/Js0QlYBzHT — Rayshaun Thomas (@ninotheboxer) December 20, 2020

Naturally the post took his fans and Hip-Hop enthusiasts alike by alarm causing them to respond in concern for his well being. “Praying famous dex can get clean off these drugs bro I don’t wanna see this man trend for his death” one user wrote. This is not the first time the “Drip From My Walk” performer has been spotted looking like he needs rehab. Back in 2018 he nodded off during an Instagram Live and as expected viewers assumed he was high. He later cleared up the speculation saying he just fell asleep.

Praying famous dex can get clean off these drugs bro I don’t wanna see this man trend for his death pic.twitter.com/GMMtqPeyP2 — brandxn 🏴‍☠️(9-5) (@brandxn77) December 20, 2020

“I always know,” he said at the time. “Only you know — not my manager, not anybody. You know you. With that being said, I ain’t got nothing to explain” he said. “The video that’s right now going viral, that’s kind of so stupid? For one, I’m a human being and I work my ass off. And once you put overtime, overnight and then you come back home at 4 something in the morning and you decide to go live — hey. Don’t let the world trick you and be fooled.”

But in 2019 he suffered a seizure while performing at 1OAK in West Hollywood, California. He has yet to comment on the photo.

UPDATE: Per AllHipHop, Dex has reportedly checked into rehab.

Photo: @JustInMyView

#BRUHNews: Fans Are Concerned After Photos Of Famous Dex Looking Strung Out Surface was originally published on hiphopwired.com

