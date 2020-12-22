Look Good Live Well Is The New Black-Owned Skincare Brand You Need To Know

I first met Ariane Turner as a makeup artist in 2019, but it was her perfectly dewy natural complexion that drew me to her. Brown, golden, poreless, I immediately asked her what her secret was. Little did I know, Turner, who’s also a skincare educator and “beauty industry OG,” would be bottling up her expertise and sharing it with the masses just a little over a year later. Enter Look Good Live Well, a line of products “formulated for melanin-rich women and men who are done dealing with dark spots.”

Considering the melanin-rich tend to be disproportionately affected by dark spots, otherwise known as hyperpigmentation, Turner’s brand is spot on. The Exfoliating Mask, made from a mix of enzymes and acids, is the bestseller of the collection, crafted to not only remove dark spots but prevent them from returning. Glycolic Acid, Gotu Kola, and Reishi Mushroom are the star ingredients, working together to slough off dead skin, stimulate collagen production, deliver hydration, and speed up skin’s healing process to get you to that bright, glowy complexion Turner has even faster. And you only have to leave it on for five minutes once or twice a week to reap the benefits.

Though highly coveted, The Exfoliating Mask is just one of many effective, yet gentle products in the line. Check out the rest below.

The Cleansing Oil – Balancing PreCleanse Treatment

Described as a “velvety cocktail of nourishing oils,” this product is designed to be the first step in your evening skincare regimen. Made up of rice bran and grape seed, pumpkin, and avocado oils, this pre-cleanse treatment gently removes dirt and debris from skin while boosting hydration and balancing out hyperpigmentation.

The Universal Cleanser – Moisture Barrier Fortifying Treatment

As the name suggests, this cleanser works for everybody — even those with ultra-sensitive skin. Formulated with cucumber and calendula extract, this micro-foaming wash gently removes impurities and soothes inflammation. Hyaluronic acid ensures skin isn’t stripped of essential oils during the cleansing process while the addition of vitamin B5 aids in skin repair and the formation of new, healthy skin cells.

The Super Serum – All-In-One Tri-Peptide Treatment

Sure you could go straight to your moisturizer after cleansing your face, or you could turn back the hands of time with this rejuvenating serum formulated to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, saggy skin, and discoloration. Peptides and neuropeptides restore collagen and elastin to plump, tighten, and smooth skin, while arbutin and vitamin C tackle sun damage and hyperpigmentation. A proprietary blend of antioxidants also helps fortify the skin’s natural barrier to protect from and repair UV and free radical damage. Shop Now

The Eye Cream – HydraBright Eye Treatment

Those plumping peptides are back in this lightweight eye cream infused with shea butter and hyaluronic acid to keep the delicate undereye area hydrated and vitamin C and aloe to soothe puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles. Additional antioxidants help product from free radical damage and boost collagen reproduction on an ongoing basis so you no longer have to be surprised when you wake up looking well rested.

The Night Cream – Fountain Of Youth Restorative Treatment

The final step of any good skincare regimen should be moisturization and this night cream puts the beauty in beauty sleep. Tri-peptides, algae extracts, specialized amino acids, phospholipids, botanicals, ferulic Acid, vitamin C –this product has it all. These ingredients combine not only to hydrate but seal in those antioxidants and support healthy melanin production to ensure a more even, clear, radiant complexion in just one use.

In addition to these products, Look Good Live Well also sells cleansing and steaming tools to help you get the most out of these items when you include them in your skincare regimen. To learn more, visit Lookgoodlivewell.com.

