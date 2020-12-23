For way too many people 2020 has been a wash, but Big Sean is still managing to make out quite nicely. Today (Dec. 23), the Detroit Pistons announced they have named the “Blessed” rapper their Creative Director of Innovation.

As part of his duties, Sean will be providing input and direction to an assortment of Pistons initiatives like the look of their apparel and in-game experience. Just so you know that it’s real, the Detroit native’s “Don Life” logo will be emblazoned on Detroit Pistons practice jerseys.

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” said Pistons Owner Tom Gores via a press statement. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”

The rapper’s Sean Anderson Foundation and the Pistons will be collaborating to engage locals via community initiatives and programming. More of Sean’s duties include curating the team’s in-game entertainment like playlists and halftime performances. He’ll also have input on merchandise create.

Not a bad gig.

“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean via a statement. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.”

Sean even has an office and everything. Dope.

Big Sean Named Creative Director of Innovation For The Detroit Pistons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

