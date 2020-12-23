NFL QB Deshaun Watson Gifts His Teammates Hublot Watches After Signing Major Deal

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson received a record-setting four-year contract extension worth $160 million, with $111 million guaranteed. That will make him the second-highest-paid player in league history behind Patrick Mahomes. And to show his appreciation, the star Pro Bowler purchased 15 Hublot Big Bang watches for his offensive coaches, linemen, and backup quarterbacks, too.

“I’m lost for words, honestly. Been crying a little bit, a lot of bit, really. It’s just an amazing moment for me,” Watson shared at a press conference this past Saturday, with his mother and coach in attendance. “The money is amazing. It’s life-changing. It’s great. But the biggest thing is for the (organization) to just trust in me and believe in me that I’m their guy, I’m their quarterback is the biggest thing that really touches me.”

You can be sure his teammates were at a loss for words by his gesture as well. The spiffy chronograph normally sells for $13,600 apiece, and the version that he gave them comes in “a 44mm stainless steel case, a carbon stamped black dial, black ceramic bezel and a structured rubber strap.”

But Watson is not unfamiliar with good taste when it comes to watches. His own personal “beater watch” is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with diamonds. In an interview with the Robb Report, he said it “was an opportunity for me to say that I accomplished something big—I walk out with that watch, and it’s a statement piece… I do like that it has that young, flashy appeal to it. I had accomplished my dream, and I wanted to do something special for myself.”

Sadly, though, all the watches in the world can’t buy the Houston Texans any more time this season since they have a record of 4-10 as of press time and were effectively eliminated from the 2020 NFL postseason.

