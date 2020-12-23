Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s just earned a +1 to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their new son, Ice Davis.

Per current Hip-Hop power couple protocol, they made the announcement via social media. Guwop’s wife took to IG to announce the arrival.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT ,” was the caption she used for a couple of her maternity shoot photos.

Pround papa Gucci followed by bigging up his better half.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u he is here!!!!!!,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

This story is developing.

My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/awRLR9fxqz — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 23, 2020

