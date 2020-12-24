Twitter Is Calling SNKRS The Grinch After Catching Another L Trying To Cop The Kobe 6 “Protro”

It wasn’t a Merry Christmas Eve for sneakerheads.
Kobe Bryant fans and kicks enthusiasts woke up the day before Xmas hoping to experience some Yuletide joy, landing a pair of the highly-coveted Kobe 6 “Protro” sneakers. Instead, the SNKRS app played the Grinch role and handed them another L, which ironically is now trending on Twitter.
Bryant famously rocked the sneakers during a NBA’s Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat back in 2010,, and they were given the nickname the “Grinch” becuase of the iconic “green apple” colorway and like a few of Nike’s beloved Christmas Day releases have earned “grail” status. So it should come as no surprise there was hype around the sneakers return.
Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant who has been gifting the kicks to her famous friends like Kim Kardashion (rolls eyes) heard fans cries and announced via her Instagram Stories that she tried to work with Nike to help appease the thirst for the kicks. But, due to COVID-19 they had to put whatever plans on the back burner so the stock that dropped today is it for now until the pandemic finally ends and Nike and Vanessa can work their magic.
Vanessa Bryant plans to help more fans get Kobes! 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/hRxDhEr2AF
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 24, 2020
Sadly, until that day arrives, we are just going to have wallow in our sorrows once again thanks to the dreadful SNKRS app. Hopefully, one day, Nike will figure out way to make this app “bot-proof” so that a good number of people can get some damn sneakers cause it really shouldn’t be this damn hard.
You can ppe the reactions to sneakerheads catching another L in the gallery below.
Twitter Reacts To Catching Another L After Failing To Land The Kobe 6 "Protos" On SNKRS
1. Sucks this gif is perfect for this situation.
Another Kobe release another L #kobegrinch #KOBE6 #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/U3jNKuLgdB— Carlos Garcia (@Kgizzle1) December 24, 2020
2. It's a broken record at this point.
Woke up. Another day another L pic.twitter.com/PuwkxG2QFp— YUNG (@lowkeyretarded_) December 23, 2020
3. We feel your pain brother.
After the SNKRS app told me I didn’t get the Kobe grinch #Snkrsapp pic.twitter.com/EQUiLPSVqc— Mr Corleone (@thetatteddon) December 24, 2020
4. That app loves to play with our emotions.
SNKRS be telling you to select another size like you got other size feet just laying around.— elusive. (@hilholla) December 24, 2020
5. SNKRS said bah humbug.
I thought I would get the Kobe’s this morning and it would be some type of Christmas miracle... I’m hilarious #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/9kCgzkpBDc— Desmond Sr. (@Desismith24) December 24, 2020
6. We never stood a chance.
How most sneakerheads are starting their Christmas Eve on #SNKRS this morning.— Feelin’ Sneaky (@Feelin_Sneaky) December 24, 2020
The L was swift. pic.twitter.com/jJeHW0sXyG
7. Facts
They should’ve released more of the Grinch’s! #SNKRS more than half that cop will just sell on StockX! Bullshit for the fans and sneakerheads who actually wanted to wear them and add to the collection. pic.twitter.com/bPWMG2h9C1— Torso 🇵🇷 (@WavyDonDada) December 24, 2020
8. SMH
#SNKRS had us thinking we are really gonna snag the Grinch Kobe’s on Christmas Eve... should’ve known the L was inevitable. pic.twitter.com/cf6le2XHAr— Kendall Hineman (@coachhineman) December 24, 2020
9. We are experts at putting on clown makeup now.
Me waking up early this morning thinking I could buy the Kobe Grinch colorway #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/deEsIgJCc3— Dylan ACAB (@Dylan_Arntson) December 24, 2020
10. We hate to laugh at your pain, but this meme was perfect.
#SNKRS today on December 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/BOOz1xkG6S— _ (@fistkicks) December 24, 2020
Photo: Nike / Kobe 6 Proto
