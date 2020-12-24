Twitter Is Calling SNKRS The Grinch After Catching Another L Trying To Cop The Kobe 6 “Protro”

It wasn’t a Merry Christmas Eve for sneakerheads.

Kobe Bryant fans and kicks enthusiasts woke up the day before Xmas hoping to experience some Yuletide joy, landing a pair of the highly-coveted Kobe 6 “Protro” sneakers. Instead, the SNKRS app played the Grinch role and handed them another L, which ironically is now trending on Twitter.

Bryant famously rocked the sneakers during a NBA’s Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat back in 2010,, and they were given the nickname the “Grinch” becuase of the iconic “green apple” colorway and like a few of Nike’s beloved Christmas Day releases have earned “grail” status. So it should come as no surprise there was hype around the sneakers return.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant who has been gifting the kicks to her famous friends like Kim Kardashion (rolls eyes) heard fans cries and announced via her Instagram Stories that she tried to work with Nike to help appease the thirst for the kicks. But, due to COVID-19 they had to put whatever plans on the back burner so the stock that dropped today is it for now until the pandemic finally ends and Nike and Vanessa can work their magic.

Sadly, until that day arrives, we are just going to have wallow in our sorrows once again thanks to the dreadful SNKRS app. Hopefully, one day, Nike will figure out way to make this app “bot-proof” so that a good number of people can get some damn sneakers cause it really shouldn’t be this damn hard.

