Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer Of Drug Charges

Even though his time in office is ticking down the current POTUS is feeling generous with his power. He has now given one of Snoop Dogg’s associate a get out of jail free pass.

Digital Music News is reporting that the West Coast legend’s former producer has been fully pardoned by none other than Donald Trump. On Tuesday, December 22 the reality television turned politician signed off on papers that let Weldon Angelos be a free man. In 2004 the Los Angeles native was arrested for attempting to sell $350 dollars worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer. The lawmen also found a pistol on his person.

He was hit with 13 charges including drug possession, money laundering and unauthorized firearm violations. In 2004, Angelos was sentenced to 55 years in accordance with mandatory minimums which were created to deter individuals from drug trafficking. He was originally offered a plea deal that would have brought it down to 15 years but he refused to cooperate with the police in efforts to arrest other offenders. He was projected to be released in 2015 but in 2017 then-president Barack Obama commuted his sentence. The move ended his time behind bars but his record would still show a conviction.

Last week Trump’s full pardon will expunge the felony from his record and restore his full rights as a United States citizen. Angelos took to social media to celebrate the announcement. “Feels great to have been fully pardoned by the President of the United States. Now it’s time for more pardons and commutations” he wrote on Instagram.

