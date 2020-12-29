Lil Yachty Gets The Cover Of The Reese Puff’s Cereal Box

With all the accolades that rapper Lil Yachty has received over his career, his latest might be the most special to him. You can now see Lil’ Boat on the cover for Reese’s Puff Cereal. Yachty took to social media to speak about his new venture saying “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I’m probably most proud of.”

Mindy Murray, the senior marketing communications manager for General Mills spoke about the collab saying “Lil Yachty is an innovative creator who also happens to be a big fan of Reese’s Puffs,” Murray says in a statement. “He brought so much of his signature creativity to this collaboration, we knew our fans would be excited to see his design on the front of our cereal boxes.”

And this shouldn’t be a surprise because Lil Yachty dropped a joint called.. you guessed it: Reese’s Puff Rap.

Shouts to Boat on the cover!

Source | XXL

RELATED: Lil Yachty Is Joining The Cryptocurrency Game with YachtyCoin

RELATED: Hit Or Miss: “Saved By The Bell” Reboot Taps Lil Yachty For New Theme Song

Also On Hot 96.3: