Karrueche Tran Launches An Athleisure Collection With PrettyLittleThing

Anther day, another PrettyLittleThing collaboration. This time around the UK-based fashion brand has joined forces with Karrueche Tran on an active wear collection. This comes just in time for those pesky New Year weight loss resolutions.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “My new collection with @prettylittlething is now LIVE. Created for ALL to wear every where! Can’t wait to see you all in these looks! ”

With this collection, Karrueche explores all the amazing looks you can create with active wear. The model and actress focuses on nudes and neutral tones. She was also sure to include a wide range of sizes.

In an interview with Us, Karrueche explains her inspiration behind the collection. “I wanted to create a collection that’s true to me,” she told Us. “I love wearing workout and yoga outfits daily. It makes me feel comfy and sexy. I wanted to create a collection that would make other women feel the same.”

As far as this partnership goes, Karrueche is in good company. PrettyLittleThing has aligned themselves with a genius marketing strategy which involves the brand collaborating with pop culture celebrities. Attaching a famous face to a collection is profitable for both the brand and the celebrity. Earlier this month rapper Lil Kim launched her first PLT line while Saweetie released her 3rd collection, also in December. Jordyn Woods, Teyana Taylor, Ashanti, and Doja Cat also have active design projects with the brand.

Karrueche’s moderately priced 63-piece collection has pieces that range from $6 to $34. It is an affordable way to step your active wear game up. The fun athleisure collection is now available on the PrettyLittleThing website. What do you think? Are you digging Karrueche’s new collab?

DON’T MISS…

PrettyLittleCoins: These 5 Celebrities Are Raking Up With Their PrettyLittleThing Collections

Karrueche’s 90’s-Inspired Jewelry Line Will Have You Pull Out Your Bucket Hat And 54 11’s

Karrueche Tran Launches An Athleisure Collection With PrettyLittleThing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: