If Drake isn’t still the top Hip-Hop artist in the game he’s easily in the top two or three of the genre’s echelon, but according to Charlamange Tha God, the era of the 6 God has come to an end.

Known for not exactly being Drake’s biggest fan, Tha God shocked many when he said he wasn’t just not looking forward to Drizzy’s upcoming project Certified Lover Boy, but that the Canadian crooner/rapper’s reign was basically a wrap. During his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne explained that he felt Drake had already given us everything he could during his illustrious career and didn’t know if the “Back-To-Back” rapper had anything left to impress.

“Drake has given us so much music that I don’t know if he has another gear,” Tha God bluntly stated. “We know Kendrick has another gear, he shows us that with every project. Drake has given us so much I don’t know if he has another gear so therefore I’m not looking forward to anything.”

Well, he’s not wrong.

Over the past decade and change, Drake has produced some of the game’s biggest hits and moments with his rapping and singing that it seems like there’s no level for him to ascend to. That being said, we shouldn’t doubt the man because you never know. Drake might surprise everyone on a future project and introduce a new Super Saiyan ability we didn’t know he had in him. Mess around he might come out sounding like the Bee Gees in the ’70s or something.

Still, Charlamagne is sticking to his story and after his co-hosts suggested Hip-Hop is now in the “Lil Baby era,” He went on to proclaim “I don’t think we’re in a Drake era. I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past two or three years.”

Well, Drake, you’ve had a helluva run. Whether or not Charlamagne and his co-hosts are right remain to be seen, but we wouldn’t count Drake out just yet.

What do y’all think? Is Drake’s reign as the King in The North over? Let us know in the comments section.

Podcaster Says The Drake Era Is “Over” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

