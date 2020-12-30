Before PlayStations, XBOX’s and Jordans became the jackpot presents under Christmas trees, us older heads were more than thrilled to find giftwrapped plastic action figures on Christmas morning. While such toys are now a thing of the past, Run The Jewels seem to have found new use for 80’s babies favorite plastic figures.

In their visuals to “Walking In The Snow,” Killer Mike and El-P get turned into walking and talking action figures who go to war with fellow figurines in the middle of the night like we’ve always suspected our toys did. Guess that settles that conspiracy theory.

Speaking of war, that’s something you do not want to engage in when it comes to FatBoyCash and Styles P as the two link up in the clip to “Gangsta” to remind everyone they’re not the ones to be played with.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YFN Lucci, Drag-On, and more.

RUN THE JEWELS – “WALKING IN THE SNOW”

FATBOYCASH & STYLES P – “GANGSTA”

YFN LUCCI – “WISH ME WELL 3 COMING”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE, OMB BLOODBATH & LOVE RENAISSANCE – “12 DAYS OF BRISHTMAS”

DRAG-ON – “WATCHER”

Run The Jewels “Walking In The Snow,” FatBoyCash & Styles P “Gangsta” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: