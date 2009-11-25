Mariah…Called "A Diva?"

A British TV host says Mariah Carey displayed behavior that could be described as diva-like at best during a recent TV appearance. GMTV host Kate Garraway tells the British tabloid the “Mail Online,” that the singer’s huge entourage outnumbered the TV show’s crew and that some members had the all-important task of ensuring that Mariah was filmed only from the best angles. According to Garraway, another member had to “walk in front of her backwards at all times in case she fell over.” Garraway also says Carey brought her own personal roll of toilet paper to the interview she taped with GMTV host Lorraine Kelly last week. Another unique job for Carey’s entourage members was dress duty, according to Garraway. She says, quote, “She had two people to lower her on to the GMTV sofa, in case her dress got crushed.”

