The deaths of Dr. Chaniece Wallace and Dr. Susan Moore have shined a light on racial disparities and issues impact Black women inside Indiana’s Hospitals. Alexis Tardy of the social justice group “Call and Response” explains why the organization is asking for justice and accountability follow the deaths of the 2 Black doctors.

Open Lines Hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Also On Hot 96.3: