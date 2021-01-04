President Donald Trump tried to push the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results after his loss to Joe Biden, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by media outlets and first reported by the Washington Post. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the stunning one-hour phone call Saturday, the president lambasted his fellow Republican for “refusing to falsely say that he won the election in Georgia and repeatedly touted baseless claims of election fraud,” according to CNN

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said in one part of the call. Raffensperger responded, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

In another portion, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

You can hear the full audio via CNN here

Are We Surprised? In Call, Trump Demands Georgia Officials ‘Find’ Votes To Tilt Election In His Favor was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: