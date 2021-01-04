Lil Durk “Coming Clean,” Uncle Murda “Russian Roulette” & More | Daily Visuals

We know that women tend to gravitate to men who can belt out a smooth sounding song out their vocals, but how many women are cool with sharing such a man? We’re not sure but apparently Lil Durk found a few and moved them into his luxury home.

In his visuals to “Coming Clean,” the Chicago crooner shows us why it’s good to be him these days as he strolls through his house where a number of women walk around in bras and panties because, well, why not? Showering with chocolate syrup was the only thing that didn’t make sense to us to be honest.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda heads to the projects to get lit with his peoples and roll dice and shows everyone how real it is in the field for his clip to “Russian Roulette.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Billy Danze, Black Geez featuring Beanie Sigel, and more.

LIL DURK – “COMING CLEAN”

UNCLE MURDA – “RUSSIAN ROULETTE”

BILLY DANZE – “SOUTHERN MAN”

BLACK GEEZ FT. BEANIE SIGEL – “RE UP”

LE$ & BUN B – “LIVE BY”

JONEZY FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & LAST DAYS – “CONVERSATION COST”

A-F-R-O – “BIG BELLY”

POOH SHEISTY FT. LIL DURK – “BACK IN BLOOD”

