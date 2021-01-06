Politics
HomePolitics

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia following an intense runoff campaign and close election.

Inspire U: The Podcast

Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia following an intense runoff campaign and close election Tuesday night. Warnock’s win pushed Democrats closer to possibly gaining control of the Senate pending results from the state’s other Senate runoff election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and incumbent David Perdue.

 

Both Senate runoff races were neck-and-neck with the Democrats and Republicans seemingly swapping leads each time a new county and precinct reported its latest batch of counted ballots.

After all of the Republican-led controversy over the 2020 elections results — in particular, those in Georgia — it was noteworthy that there were no reports of any voting irregularities on Tuesday. Donald Trump and a dwindling group of his supporters have maintained without proof that he was the victim of election fraud.

Voting rights champion Stacey Abrams, who fell victim to voter suppression during her failed gubernatorial campaign in the 2018 midterm elections told CNN that she has cautious confidence that the runoff races would be absent of any comparable issues.

“I think we continue to make progress,” Abrams said. “Now, let’s be clear, we have not fully eliminated voter suppression in Georgia or across the country, but we have made dramatic strides, from even June and certainly 2018.”

DeKalb County, a Democratic stronghold, has reportedly returned the largest number of ballots. More than 170,000 early in-person votes in DeKalb had reportedly not been counted as of late Tuesday night.

There were expected to be about 3,000 absentee ballots along with about half of the estimated 60,000 in-person Election Day votes that will still need to be counted Wednesday, meaning that the elections are not likely to be fully decided by Tuesday night.

There is plenty at stake with the Senate runoff elections.

Underscoring the urgency of the elections, Democrats will not be able to have as much power in the Senate if their candidates lose Tuesday. If they win, it would give Democrats as many Senators as Republicans, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote.

It could literally mean the difference between another round of [perhaps larger] stimulus checks after citizens witnessed a Republican-led Congress drag its feet for months with the current deal that has been decried as not being nearly enough.

The campaigning leading up to the election was plagued by misinformation and threats of violence — two forms of voter suppression — including physical harm against voters and poll workers alike.

The Senate runoffs, like Georgia’s general election, were largely expected to be decided by Black voters. Exit polling from November suggested there was an opportunity for even more Black voters to participate, something that would favor Democrats.

In addition, the number of absentee ballots requested — more than a million — could also bode well for Democrats.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

What’s At Stake In Georgia’s Senate Runoffs

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last Ditch-Attempt’ To Disenfranchise Black Georgia Voters

South Carolina Senate

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

7 photos Launch gallery

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

Continue reading Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

[caption id="attachment_4043701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for South Carolina senate | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] The world is watching with collective anxiety as the United States holds what sure seems like the most consequential presidential election in modern history. But as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wage a war of words against each other amid a pandemic and record unemployment, there are a number of other candidates campaigning for public offices across the country that also carry heavy implications that can't be ignored. [caption id="attachment_4043706" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Mississippi Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Espy. | Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] From people running for Congress to those seeking U.S. Senate seats -- as well as incumbents fighting to remain in office -- a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming large in certain pockets of America depending on how the elections turn out. And while the presidential election may not be decided anytime soon, that may not also be true for some of the down-ballot races, many of which polling shows are close contests. [caption id="attachment_4043702" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Florida Congressional candidate Pam Keith. | Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty[/caption] Aside from the House and the Senate, there also gubernatorial races being held in 11 states. Without diminishing the importance of that public office, there is arguably much more urgency being placed on the House and Senate races that will decide which political party will have control after four years of partisan politics that have left the country more divided than ever in recent memory. [caption id="attachment_4043705" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume. | Source: TOM WILLIAMS / Getty[/caption] It's those types of politics that allowed the majority-Republican Senate to force the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in record time instead of prioritizing a stimulus bill that would have provided much needed financial relief to the American people as well as small businesses teetering on the verge of existential disaster. [caption id="attachment_4043703" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] If elected, Biden has pledged to work with the Congress and not against it, as Trump has done while enjoying a Republican majority in both the House and Senate until the 2018 midterm elections, after which the House voted to impeach him. However, after the proceedings advanced to the senate, where republicans ruled, the president was quickly acquitted. [caption id="attachment_4043704" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] It was a prime example of the types of consequences that elections not involving the president can have even when the president is factored into the equation. [caption id="attachment_4043707" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Cori Bush, Democratic nominee for Missouri Congress. | Source: Peacock / Getty[/caption] With that in mind, scroll down to keep reading about some of the down-ballot races that NewsOne has identified as being among the most crucial and carrying major implications not just for the states involved and local communities but also for the entire country.

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s…
 6 hours ago
01.06.21
Photos
Close