Jackie Paige Has 4 Exercises To Keep You Fit All 2021

New Year! New Goals! If you are starting 2021 with the goal to lose weight, midday host, Jackie Paige has 4 exercises you can try that will keep you fit all 2021.

Before you start any workout, be sure to warm up 5-10 minutes.

Equipment: Sliders, Towel or Socks

1. Skaters

2.Front Lunge to Back Lunge

3. Push Ups

4. Plank Knee Tucks to Jacks

Complete each move for 30-60 seconds. Moving to the next move right after. Take a 30 second rest break after the circuit and repeat 3-4 times.

After the workout has been completed, cool-down for 5-10 minutes.

For more workouts and fitness tips follow Jackie at LoveJackiePaige.

