New Year! New Goals! If you are starting 2021 with the goal to lose weight, midday host, Jackie Paige has 4 exercises you can try that will keep you fit all 2021.
Before you start any workout, be sure to warm up 5-10 minutes.
Equipment: Sliders, Towel or Socks
1. Skaters
2.Front Lunge to Back Lunge
3. Push Ups
4. Plank Knee Tucks to Jacks
Complete each move for 30-60 seconds. Moving to the next move right after. Take a 30 second rest break after the circuit and repeat 3-4 times.
After the workout has been completed, cool-down for 5-10 minutes.
For more workouts and fitness tips follow Jackie at LoveJackiePaige.
Jackie Paige Has 4 Exercises To Keep You Fit All 2021 was originally published on kysdc.com