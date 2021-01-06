Chris Webber Teams Up With Cashmere Originals for Fab Five Limited Series

As former (and current) major league athletes start to expand their brands, plenty have made the move to media.

For once, it gives fans of the ballers an inside look at the game, plus a platform for other GOATs to come and speak freely on the biggest moments of their career. The latest to try his hand at media is former NBA player and 5-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber, who has teamed up with Cashmere Originals to produce a scripted limited series about his time with the Fab five as well as other sports content.

The Fab Five were the 1991 University of Michigan men’s basketball team that is considered by many to be one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time. Comprised of all freshman — Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson– were part of many cultural on-the-court moments like their black socks and long shorts. The team was also met with controversy when Webber called a time out when none were remaining during the 1993 NCAA Basketball Championship game.

The memorable moment is something that Webber will finally candidly speak about with his former teammates Juwan Howard and Ray Jackson set to serve as consultants.

“Cashmere Originals and the Cashmere Agency have done incredible work to market to diverse, multicultural audiences. I knew that Cashmere was the ideal home to step out and tell my story about my life and the Fab Five on my terms, he said. “I am looking forward to telling the behind-the-scenes story of my life, my friends, and the Fab Five – an iconic movement that changed the face of modern-day basketball.”

The partnership will also include a produce a Webber-directed documentary on inner-city children on a youth baseball team.

