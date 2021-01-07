Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate The Year of The Ox Cool Emoji Detailing

AirPods, aka Cloutpods owners, are already bougie as hell, so imagine if they had a pair of these bad boys.

When February 12, 2021, arrives, it will say so long to the Year of The Rat and usher in the Year of The Ox. To celebrate the occasion, Apple is releasing a limited pair of AirPods Pro that will feature the new cow emoji on the charging case. Apple also put a Year of The Ox spin on the icon Apple logo featured on certain regional websites.

February 12th marks the first day of Lunar New Year, with 2021 ushering in the Year of the Ox and saying farewell to the Year of the Rat. To celebrate, Apple is releasing limited edition AirPods Pro in certain Asian countries, with a case branded with a https://t.co/0Hx9ht8jNh pic.twitter.com/L1InA35GYP — The Designer News (@thedesignernew) January 7, 2021

The special edition AirPods Pro costs the same price as the regular AirPods Pro costing 1,999 yuan ($310), and can be purchased in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

To ensure that people can get their hands on a pair, Apple will be limiting two orders per customer. The AirPods Pro is only available at retail Apple Stores and Apple’s local websites in each region. No word if they will be available in the states, so you might have to do some serious searching if you want to purchase a pair. After this year, it will be another 12 years until the Year of The Ox returns, so you will have to wait a while if you miss out on this go-around.

Or you could just wait till next year when the Year of The Tiger arrives, that’s if Apple does decide to keep the same energy and make a limited edition AirPods Pro with the tiger emoji on them.

