Mercedes-Benz Unveils 56-Inch Hyperscreen Display For EQS Electric Car [Video]

Battery operated motoring is about to get an upgrade. One of the top tier manufacturers is about to advance the look and feel of the category.

As spotted on The Verge Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled a big point of difference to their upcoming electric car release. The German automaker will be providing drivers a customized operating system for the upcoming EQS model via the Hyperscreen. The MBUX Hyperscreen is a large, curved screen panel extends almost the entire width of the interior, from the left to the right A-pillar. In addition to its sheer size, the high-quality, detailed design aesthetic guarantees a “wow” effect.

The front passenger is also given their own display and operating area, to help make road trips more enjoyable and entertaining. The passenger display allows for individualized content with up to seven profiles. However, the entertainment functions of the passenger’s display are only available during the journey within the framework of the country-specific legal regulations. If the passenger seat is not occupied the screen becomes a digital decorative part. In this case, animated stars i.e. the Mercedes-Benz pattern, are displayed.

The MBUX system proactively displays the desired functions at the appropriate time for the user, supported by artificial intelligence. Mercedes-Benz has researched the usage behavior of the first MBUX generation, and learned that most of the use cases fall in the Navigation, Radio/Media and Phone categories. Therefore, the navigation application is always at the center of the screen unit with full functionality for ease of use. Over 20 further functions – from the active massage program to a birthday reminder, and suggestions for a to-do list – are automatically offered with the aid of artificial intelligence, if they are relevant to the customer.

Another example of the personalization capabilities is phone preferences. “If you always call one particular person on the way home on Tuesday evenings, you will be asked to make a corresponding call on that day of the week and that specific time of day. A business card appears with their contact information and – if it’s stored – their photo will appear” the press release read.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is slated for a late 2021 release. You can see video of the Hyperscreen below.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Unveils 56-Inch Hyperscreen Display For EQS Electric Car [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: