Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Before Leaving Office

Before Donald Trump officially leaves office, the disgraced 45th President of the United States is reportedly thinking of pardoning himself, as well as family members, senior White House officials — as well Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump is considering to give himself a self-pardon, a first in U.S. history while also pardoning Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, his personal lawyer Rudy Guliani, his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as well as Wayne and Kodak.

The pardon is to potentially shield individuals for the prosecution of crimes committed before the pardon was issued. Trump has pardoned numerous ex-government officials and aides who pled guilty in the Mueller Investigation of 2017 and 2018 as well as select individuals, including a former producer of Snoop Dogg.

Both Wayne and Kodak are caught in federal legal cases regarding guns by convicted felons. Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in December and is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Kodak pled guilty to falsifying government paperwork to obtain a firearm. He’s currently serving 46 months behind bars and has had numerous petitions for an early release from celebs including NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson.

