It has been reported that DaBaby was arrested Thursday while shopping on Rodeo Drive.
TMZ recieved video of DaBaby leaving the Moncler store with 3 other men. They were about to drive away but then multiple cop cars surrounded their vehicle. It is said that law enforcement were told by someone inside the store that DaBaby and his friends had weapons.
Report: DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun was originally published on kysdc.com