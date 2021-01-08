Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was ‘Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher’

Details are emerging about the death of a police officer who died from injuries sustained during a coup attempt by right-wing domestic terrorists on Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday. But it was the reported manner in which he sustained the injuries that contributed to his death that was under scrutiny in the hours after his death was announced.

Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, was “reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher during the siege of the Capitol,” according to a tweet from Politico reporter Ryan Lizza tweeted Thursday night. He added that Sicknick’s death “will be investigated as a homicide.”

The death of Brian D. Sicknick, the US Capitol Police Officer reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher during the siege of the Capitol, will be investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/0N7vWkThbd — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 8, 2021

Other reporters began tweeting similar accounts Friday morning and the New York Times buried that tidbit in its report, cautioning that “The circumstances surrounding Mr. Sicknick’s death were not immediately clear.”

After reportedly being “struck” by the fire extinguisher, Sicknick returned to the police station, where he collapsed before dying overnight.

JUST IN: A Capitol Police Officer has died from injuries inflicted during the riots in DC – Officer Brian Sicknick was reportedly attacked with a fire extinguisher and later collapsed at his station, before passing away overnight. He is the fifth victim.@9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) January 8, 2021

After seeing video footage of the violence being waged by the domestic terrorists who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol before trashing its offices and grounds in purported protest of baseless claims of election fraud, it was not farfetched to believe that Sicknick was attacked in such a manner.

Sicknick was the fifth person who died from the siege at the Capitol. That number included a woman who was shot to death.

Ironically, some of that same video footage from the attempted coup showed multiple officers with the U.S. Capitol Police actually helping some of the apparent domestic terrorists. One officer was even seen taking a selfie with them.

The entire episode revealed just how underprepared law enforcement was for Wednesday’s long-planned purported protest despite participants, organizers and even President Donald Trump encouraging violence to take place.

For hours, the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next.

Trump’s involvement in the deadly event has prompted lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to demand his resignation, with some even seeking his second impeachment. There are even talks about possibly invoking the 25th Amendment, a move that would require the cooperation of Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s cabinet members and Congress.

Speaking of Trump’s cabinet, the president’s closest advisers and leaders of top federal agencies have begun abandoning ship and resigning even though there is less than two weeks left in the president’s term.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, Michael Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, and Paul Irving, the official House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms, have all resigned over the fallout over the decided lack of security to a major federal building.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

All Hell Breaks Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The 25th Amendment Would Do The Trick

Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was ‘Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher’ was originally published on newsone.com