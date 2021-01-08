We may have to change her name to matchmaker! After the release of our The Morning Hustle interview with Lil Nas X, it looks like Bobby Lytes saw what X had to say! In other news, Ari, aka The Real Kyle Sister threw some shade at Megan Thee Stallion. Jay-Z’s Monogram made its debut, why Saweetie had to clap back over her new song, and SoHo Karen is finally arrested!

The Lo Down: Bobby Lytes Reacts To What Lil Nas X Said About Him With The Morning Hustle

