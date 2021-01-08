To Celebrate His Career Night, Steph Curry Gave Away 62 Pairs of His Curry 8 “Flow Like Water” Sneakers

After “steffortlessly” dropping 62 points on the Portland Trail Blazers last week, Steph Curry felt very generous.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is no stranger to wowing us with electric performances on the basketball court. On Sunday (Jan.3), following some chirping from basketball fans who for some reason thought Steph lost it, the sharpshooter went 18-for-31 from the field, 8-for-16 from behind the arc, and a near-perfect 18-of-19 from the free-throw line finishing with an astonishing 62 points.

All of Steph Curry's 62 points vs. the Blazers. A new career high in an unbelievable performance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sWZID5RNbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021

Curry, who now has his own legacy brand with Under Armour, went ham while rocking his latest signature sneaker, the Curry 8 “Flow Like Water,” which is the first sneaker released under the Curry Brand. The shoe will forever be cemented in NBA history after his mind-blowing shooting performance, so to commemorate the night, Curry decided to give away 62 pairs of the kicks to deserving stand-out student-athletes in Oakland Unified School District ahead of the sneaker’s January 22 release.

The Curry 8 Flow was first released on December 8, 2020, and is described as an industry changer due to the technology the sneakers feature. It’s the first sneaker to completely remove the rubber outsole to give the wearer unparalleled traction, lightweight performance ground-contact cushioning, and a grippy on-court feel.

It also features a single unisole and provides “unreal grip,” speaking about wearing them, Curry added:

“How I judge a shoe’s traction has always been about the squeak. And I used to think squeak was a good thing. The technology in Flow is crazy because it’s silent, there is literally no squeak. And that’s because there’s no air between the shoe and the court. It’s hands down the grippiest shoe I’ve ever worn; it’s the real deal.”

Jordan has the “Flu Games,” and now Curry has the “62 point shoe.”

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

