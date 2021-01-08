‘Daddy’ Is Currently Trending On Twitter For This Very Absurd Reason

“Daddy” is trending on Twitter today after CBS This Morning released footage from Gayle King’s interview with 22-year-old phone theft accuser Miya Ponsetto a.k.a “Soho Karen.” The viral interview shows Ponsetto dismissive, disrespectful and inappropriately dressed in a bandeau top and a “daddy” cap from the Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy.

In case you missed it (the news is overwhelming this week), Ponsetto attacked and falsely accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. — son of Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold — of stealing her phone. The wild footage went viral eventually leading to Ponsetto being arrested Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California. In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

Prior to her arrest, Ponsetto sat down for a virtual interview with King, who wouldn’t let the controversial subject avoid answering tough questions.

When King drilled her about her the implications that she racially profiled Harold because of his skin color. “Racism is — how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime? Where is the context in that? What is the deeper story here?” At the next point Ponsetto brushed King off saying, “All right, Gayle, enough.”

King revealed Ponsetto’s lawyer recommended she removed the “daddy” hat but she refused. As we’ve seen with several of Gayle King’s more difficult interviews (“Why would I hog tie her?”) she has always remained poised and professional. Sis has the patience of Job.

Ponsetto refused to get out of her car when approached by the authorities. She was eventually arrested Thursday on a fugitive warrant in Piru.

