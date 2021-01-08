Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction

Radio One Exclusives
Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction

Inspire U: The Podcast

Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction

 

Beyoncé and the NAACP have teamed up once again, to help African American Families in need during this pandemic. Last July, they teamed up and offered grants to small black-owned businesses. This time it’s for those families facing eviction.

According to BeyGOOD Foundation official IG account, the housing grant will provide $5K to ‘those impacted by the housing crisis caused by the pandemic.’

“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”

If you’re interested in applying visit NAACP.org for more information.

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Postponed Again!

 

While we were looking forward to the already rescheduled R&B Queen VERZUZ match, we’ll have to wait even longer. Although Ashanti recently announced she is now COVID-19 Negative, we still don’t have a new date.

Verzuz official Instagram account revealed the artist will no longer be in the same location due to COVID-19.

Even Swizzy hit the post with several eye-rolling emojis but hey! Better safe than sorry! We don’t mind the artist being apart, just give a new date and a fire line-up thereafter!

[caption id="attachment_939139" align="alignnone" width="750"] Source: MEGA / Getty[/caption] The too long in the works VERZUZ battle between singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been postponed, again. Today (Jan. 8), the official Verzuz released a statement that due to the surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, for the safety of those involved it’s best that they not proceed for the moment. https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1347473821272567808 Originally, that battle between the singers was scheduled to go down on December 12. However, on that day Ashanti learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled date was supposed to be January 9, but that’s now a wrap, too. “This has been an emotional week,” reads the statement from Verzuz. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.” As for the “new” new date, all we have is a “coming soon.” In related news, Bun B recently confirmed that a UGK vs 8-Ball & MJG battle is officially going down. Twitter is all in for that one.  As for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, not so much. The delay in the battle has led many to express just unbothered they are by the idea of the two singers going song for song, no matter how many hits they have. Peep some of the reactions below. https://twitter.com/LandoSoReal/status/1347532002698928130  

 

