Rep. Andre Carson prepares for Impeachment Part 2; Gov. Holcomb Looks ahead to 2021

Rep. Andre Carson tells us where he was in the Capitol as the deadly invasion of the building began, and why he is for impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time or removing him by use of the 25th amendment.

Governor Eric Holcomb gives his forecast for 2021. He says he’s “All aboard” when it comes to Mass Transit in Indiana, but is still concerned with healthcare, especially following the deaths of Dr. Chaniece Wallace and Dr. Susan Moore.

