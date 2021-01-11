Lori Harvey Appreciation Post: Fashion And Finesse Is Her Winning Formula

This weekend, Sean Garrette asked, “Ya’ll want Ciara’s prayer or Lori’s finesse?”

The simple answer is we want both of them.

Y’all want Ciara’s Prayer or Lori’s finesse? lmao — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) January 11, 2021

If you’ve been living under a rock, Sean is talking about the alleged prayer Ciara used to manifest Russell Wilson after her very toxic relationship with her rapper ex, Future. As for Lori’s finesse, he is referring to her ability to add just about every eligible bachelor to her lineup. Over the years, her name has been attached to prominent men in Hip Hop culture. While a lot of these attachments were never officially confirmed by her, the speculations of who she’s dating are often a topic of conversation.

The rumors or Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan surfaced late last year. This weekend, the two went public by posting photos of them together on social media. The internet went wild once they realized they lost yet another man crush to Lori Harvey. While some were disappointed in the loss, others were inspired.

What’s the secret, sis?

Media sensation Jessie Woo is advocating for Lori to teach a master class. In a post she said, “Lori Harvey. Wow, what a woman. What a phenomenal woman. You are the Thanos of dating. We have watched you collect your stones, one by one. Michael B. Jordan, b*tch? You officially have every infinity stone. I’m in awe of you. You are amazing. Lori, we need you to teach a class. We need your guidance. We need you to steer the sisterhood. Drop the link, drop the link, drop the link ASAP. Drop the link, teach a course, your gifts must be shared with the world.”

Lori’s dating life garners a lot of attention, but the truth is her work as a model is deserving of the spotlight as well. Her beautiful face, chiseled body, and sense of style is what leads her success in the fashion industry. We’ve scratched the surface of Lori’s finesse, but here’s a look at her contribution to fashion.

LORI HARVEY AT THE DOLCE & GABBANA RUNWAY SHOW IN MILAN, 2017

Although Lori has been modeling since the age of 3, one of the biggest moments in her career was landing her campaign with Dolce & Gabbana. She’s walked in their shows during Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

LORI HARVEY AT THE TADASHI SHOJI SHOW, 2017

Lori instantly became a front row fixture for all of the Fashion Week runway shows. If the designers couldn’t get her on their runways, they were determined to have her sit front and center of their shows. She’s been spotted at the Chanel, Cushnie et Ochs, and the Tadashi Shoji shows, among others.

LORI HARVEY AND MARJORIE HARVEY AT THE 50 SHADES FREED PREMIERE, 2018

Lori Harvey and her mother Marjorie are the perfect fashion duo. The Harvey matriarch has been an instrumental role in her daughter’s career. The two grace red carpets and runway shows together, which gives them the full spotlight when it comes to style.

LORI HARVEY AT THE 45TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMYS, 2018

Lori Harvey accepted the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host award on behalf of her dad Steve Harvey and ‘STEVE’ onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. She showed off her toned legs in a printed romper. Because Lori looks good in just about everything, she was made a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.

