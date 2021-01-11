Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2020,” King Von “Armed & Dangerous” & More | Daily Visuals

At this point the New Year ain’t underway until we get a quick recap of the previous year courtesy of Brooklyn’s own Uncle Murda. Now that we’ve heard his take on the events of the most struggle year in human history, we get some visuals to complete his record and it’s pretty much what you’d expect.

For his visuals to “Rap Up 2020” Uncle Murda uses a bunch of stock footage of everything he raps about and reminds us that we really f-ing hated 2020. Like, deadass hated this past year.

Speaking of reasons we hated 2020, the dearly departed King Von continues to have his visuals released much to the delight of his fans and in his clip to “Armed & Dangerous” keeps it thorough from the burbs to the cell block.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including some work you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Slimesito, Lil Moe, and more.

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2020”

KING VON – “ARMED & DANGEROUS”

SLIMESITO – “OUT ON BOND”

SAWEETIE FT. DOJA CAT – “BEST FRIEND”

LIL MOE – “ION KNOW”

NAO FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – “ANTIDOTE”

LES LUGER & J STONE – “MARATHON OG”

