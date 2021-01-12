Indiana Becomes 9th State To Detect U.K. COVID-19 Variant

Indiana is now the ninth state with a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus. Health officials didn’t reveal specifics about the person infected, only saying they’re monitoring samples from COVID tests. The strain was first discovered in the U.K., forcing England into another lockdown. The CDC confirms more than 60 cases nationwide, with the most in California and Florida. The other six states include Colorado, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.
Be safe out there everyone….please.
Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)
Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)
1. Award Winning Journalist and Talk Show Host Larry King
1 of 81
Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 https://t.co/wT9jnqaJNi pic.twitter.com/uut191R1fg— Page Six (@PageSix) January 2, 2021
2. Shemar Moore provides COVID-19 health update
2 of 81
3. Shemar Moore talks about COVID diagnosis and symptoms
3 of 81
4. Britney Spears longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, tests positive for coronavirus
4 of 81
5. ‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized with COVID-19
5 of 81
Real Housewives of Dallas Star D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Diagnosis https://t.co/C3PcC56IE6— People (@people) December 28, 2020
6. Sharon Osbourne
6 of 81
I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020
7. Queen Sugar Actress carol SuttonSource:WENN 7 of 81
8. Ashanti
8 of 81
9. Tommy 'Tiny' Lister JrSource:Getty 9 of 81
10. Ellen DeGeneresSource:WENN 10 of 81
11. Gospel Singer Fred Hammond reveals he has coronavirus.
11 of 81
12. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
12 of 81
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
13. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump13 of 81
14. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
14 of 81
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
15. Natalie Nunn
15 of 81
16. Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus16 of 81
17. Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’Source:Getty 17 of 81
18. The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19
18 of 81
19. Kevin Hart19 of 81
20. Usain Bolt20 of 81
21. Peter Thomas
21 of 81
22. Madonna22 of 81
23. Kanye West23 of 81
24. Marcus Smart
24 of 81
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
25. Herman Cain25 of 81
26. Shereé Whitfield
26 of 81
27. ABC's The Bachelor, Colton Underwood27 of 81
28. Troy Sneed28 of 81
29. Mel Gibson29 of 81
30. Russell Westbrook
30 of 81
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
31. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer31 of 81
32. Jason Collins32 of 81
33. "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos33 of 81
34. Bryan Cranston
34 of 81
35. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador
35 of 81
36. Spencer Dinwiddie36 of 81
37. New York Knicks Owner, James Dolan37 of 81
38. Actress Anna Camp
38 of 81
39. Keisha Lance Bottoms
39 of 81
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
40. D.L. Hughley
40 of 81
41. Ezekiel Elliott
41 of 81
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
42. Patrick Ewing
42 of 81
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
43. Fat Trel43 of 81
44. Von Miller44 of 81
45. Babyface45 of 81
46. Bebe Winans
46 of 81
47. Marvin Winans47 of 81
48. Jackson Browne48 of 81
49. Ali Wentworth49 of 81
50. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
50 of 81
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
51. John Prine
51 of 81
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
52. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
52 of 81
53. Prince Albert II of Monaco53 of 81
54. Singer Charlotte Lawrence54 of 81
55. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey55 of 81
56. P!NK and son Jameson
56 of 81
57. Doris Burke57 of 81
58. Rapper YNW Melly
58 of 81
59. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.
59 of 81
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
60. Brooke Baldwin
60 of 81
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
61. Designer Jenny Polanco61 of 81
62. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz
62 of 81
63. Chris Cuomo
63 of 81
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
64. Scarface64 of 81
65. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales65 of 81
66. Slim Thug
66 of 81
67. Manu Dibango67 of 81
68. Boris Johnson
68 of 81
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
69. Kevin Durant69 of 81
70. Idris Elba
70 of 81
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
71. Sabrina Dhowre Elba71 of 81
72. DJ Black N Mild72 of 81
73. Rudy Gobert
73 of 81
74. Tom Hanks
74 of 81
75. Rita Wilson
75 of 81
76. Donovan Mitchell76 of 81
77. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau77 of 81
78. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League78 of 81
79. Australia's former home affairs minister Peter Dutton79 of 81
80. Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta80 of 81
81. Francis Suarez81 of 81
Indiana Becomes 9th State To Detect U.K. COVID-19 Variant was originally published on wtlcfm.com