Indiana Becomes 9th State To Detect U.K. COVID-19 Variant

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

 

Indiana is now the ninth state with a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus.  Health officials didn’t reveal specifics about the person infected, only saying they’re monitoring samples from COVID tests.  The strain was first discovered in the U.K., forcing England into another lockdown.  The CDC confirms more than 60 cases nationwide, with the most in California and Florida.  The other six states include Colorado, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.

Be safe out there everyone….please.

was originally published on wtlcfm.com

