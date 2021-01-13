News
Home

Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel

Inspire U: The Podcast

Youtube has announced they will be suspending Donald Trump’s channel. This announcement came via Youtube’s official Twitter account late Tuesday. 

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel  and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence.  It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content of a *minimum*  of 7 days.”

 

Last week Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all announced they would be disabling Trump’s accounts following the riots at the Capitol.

Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel
 24 hours ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close