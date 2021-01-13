Aldis Hodge’s Pink Suit Is Just The Joy You Need On This Hump Day

The men are serving today! Actor Aldis Hodge just pulled up on our timeline in a pink Frère suit and knitwear from Laneus giving new meaning to the excitement of hump day. He completed the look with a equally stylish face mask by Henry Masks. Styled by fashion architect Luxury Law, Hodge flexes his crisp style in the tailored to perfection fit while on set for the film One Night In Miami.

Now that’s great promotion. In case you missed it, One Night In Miami is the fictional visual tale of the gathering of historic figures and civil rights icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown at a hotel in Miami in 1964. Hodge plays Browne.

So about the suit. When it comes to luxurious men’s suits, designer Davidson Petit-Frère has dressed everyone from Jay Z to Omari Hardwick. His finely crafted suits are the epitome of style, class and luxury. Hodge never met a suit, his buff arms couldn’t fill.

Regina King makes her directorial debut with One Night In Miami, which is already garnering Oscar buzz. “I’m in just awe of my actors,” King said in an interview with Today when asked about the performances in the film. “When you’re taking on a story of this magnitude with as much significance as its had you, you have a huge responsibility to get it right,” Hodge added.

One Night In Miami is available for streaming on Prime Video Friday, Jan 15th.

