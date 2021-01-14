Radio One Exclusives
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy!

Cardi B

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Grammy winning rapper will be starring as the lead role in a comedy entitled, ‘Assisted Living.’ The film will follow the journey of a scammer by the name of Amber, who gets way more than she bargained for in a heist that goes way left. As she flees from police to find a safe place to hideout. She ends up pretending to be an older woman, living in an assisted living nursing home. Cardi playing the role of an elderly woman? This could be really really funny or really awkward.

We’ve got to see this! Cardi isn’t the only one in her marriage bringing in the big movie bucks! Her husband, Offset of the Migos, will also be starring in an upcoming film alongside O’Shea Jackson called ‘American Sole.

Mom and Dad cashing movie checks for their Black and Brown babies?!  We love to see it!

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018

Source: NBC / Getty

Morris Chestnut Says Best Man 3 is In Motion

Looks like you can tell ya Auntie and them that ‘Best Man 3’ is definitely a go! Because thee Morris Chestnut himself said so!

The actor told the co-hosts of The Real earlier this month:

“I can tell you this right now, literally, I was on a call recently and the band is working on getting back together again. There’s some motion. Things are in motion literally as we speak.”

[caption id="attachment_4089140" align="alignnone" width="1830"] Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty[/caption]   On Tuesday night, one Twitter user felt moved by the spirit to express her love for Morris Chestnut and by Wednesday morning, “Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day” was the hot topic on social media. Comedian Mel Mitchell made the tweet, writing, “They do not make ni**as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere.” https://twitter.com/TheBaddestMitch/status/1280712227511832577   The tweet sparked a wave of shares where users hilariously expressed their similar thirst for Morris Chestnut. “I’m here for the Morris Chestnut appreciation. It’s the skin, teeth, eyes & that smile can melt all of your blues away,” one Twitter user wrote. “He’s the type of man that looks sexy just sitting eating a sandwich & you want him to eat the sandwich cause you made it just for his fine ass.” https://twitter.com/MayorBrookDavis/status/1280860644691054594   Just as Morris Chestnut started trending on Twitter, some men had the audacity to compare themselves to the celebrated actor and it didn’t go too well. Men particularly in Mitchell’s comments started posting pictures and videos of themselves and it was up for debate whether they were as fine as Mr. Chestnut. https://twitter.com/PassportGeneral/status/1280836394936684546   You have to give a little credit for guts, no? Some people weren’t here for the Morris slander via comparisons. “I know there are not men comparing themselves to Morris Chestnut…ON THIS LAND??!!!” wrote one Twitter user. https://twitter.com/jiggyjayy2/status/1280877302910341122   Some comparisons were worthy, considering they were fellow ’90s sex symbols who illicit similar thirst as Morris Chestnut. For example, Mitchell agreed that Larenz Tate was also worthy of praise on this #BlackLivesMatter Internet. “I ALWAYS GOT TIME FOR LARENZ,” she tweeted along with a photo of Mr. Tate. https://twitter.com/TheBaddestMitch/status/1280910726375374848   Check out some more comparisons to Morris Chestnut below — some known and some unknown — and decide for yourself it they deserve an Appreciation Day all their own.

