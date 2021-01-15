Chris Evans’ Captain America Rumored To Be Coming Back To The MCU

Last we saw of Captain America in the MCU (SPOILER) he was trying out some of that life Tony told him to get when he used the time stone to travel back in time to the 40’s and live happily ever after with the love of his life, Peggy Carter.

While fans were glad he didn’t lose his life in Avengers: Endgame, it was lowkey sad as it did seem like that was the last time we’d see Steve Rogers wield a shield and save the day. Apparently, it wasn’t. Yesterday Comicbook.com gave Marvel fanboys and fangirls a glimmer of hope when they reported that Chris Evans was set to return as Captain America in future MCU projects which had yet to be revealed.

The actor is in talks with Marvel Studios to finish a deal which would see him suit up once again. It is unknown whether or not the deal between Evans and Marvel Studios has closed, yet. Evans is expected to return in at least one Marvel property with the deal leaving thee door open for him to appear in another movie later. The report points to Evans reprising the role in a supporting capacity, not a standalone Captain America movie, in the vein of how Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man inCaptain America: Civil War.

Marvel has not commented on Evans returning to the role.

Please, let this be!

Though there’s no real clear film that would seem like a perfect fit for Cap to make a comeback in, rumors about a Disney+ series centered around Captain America returning the infinity stones to their different timelines is one possibility. Heck, that by itself would make a helluva movie. Another possible return situation would be the big screen adaptation of Marvel’s classic storyline, Secret Wars, which Endgame directors The Russo Brothers said they’d return to do should it become an option.

Regardless to whom or what we just hope to see “America’s ass” (pause) some more in the MCU, but Chris Evans took to Twitter to throw a little cold water on the report by simply tweeting “News to me.”

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Damnit, Cap!

Are y’all excited about Captain America making a return to the MCU or do you think Marvel should just focus on bringing new heroes to life on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section.

Chris Evans’ Captain America Rumored To Be Coming Back To The MCU was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: