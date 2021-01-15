STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Hops On Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Remix, DVSN Drops Off Sultry “Amusing Her Feelings,” & More

Ariana Grande feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat — “34+35”

It’s a star-studded equation as Ariana Grande adds some spice to her raunchy Positions single “34+35.” The chart-topping singer dropped the remix to this playful track with some assistance from Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Following Ari’s previously-released vocals, Doja offers up some flirtatious bars. “I want that 6-9 without Tekashi,” she raps. “I want your body / I make it obvious / Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience / They hear the clappin’ but we’re not applaudin’.”

For her part, Megan provides some of her signature stylings too. “Dive in that water like a private island / 34, 35, we can 69 it,” she rhymes on the cut. Elsewhere, she adds: “All the boys wanna spank me / Left him on read, girlfriend need to thank me.”

“34+35” had many fans talking when the song was first released and Ari explained it was meant to be a joke at first. “I just think it’s ridiculous, funny, and stupid,” Grande told “Zach Sang” during an interview during the Positions rollout. “It’s absolutely absurd…It came up as a total joke and then I fell in love with it…It was so much fun.”

Juice WRLD feat. Young Thug — “Bad Boy”

Juice WRLD and Young Thug join forces like Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett with their new collaboration, “Bad Boy.” Inspired by the famous film franchise, the new joint also works as a standalone collaboration and a posthumous Juice single.

“Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, I’m a bad boy,” Juice raps in the track. “Went and got off my ass, got to the cash, and got in my bag, boy / Please don’t think it’s sweet, I stay with the heat even though I’m a sad boy / You better watch how you breathe around me, before that breath be your last, boy.”

Thugger joins the party over the Pi’erre Bourne-produced beat. “You say you want smoke, I’ve been coming down the chimney,” he raps. “Act like you want war, they gon’ smoke you like a blunt / I’m just keeping it real with you, I’m just being blunt.”

The duo also appears together in the song’s music video, which was directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett prior to Juice’s passing. The guys drive around town and rhyme in front of a whip before walking away in a blaze of glory. Listen to the single and watch the visual below.

DaBaby — “Masterpiece”

DaBaby continues to provide a prolific string of new music for his fans with another single, “Masterpiece.” The thumping joint follows last year’s flurry of projects, including My Brother’s Keeper and the original and deluxe editions of Blame It On Baby.

Over d.a. got that dope’s production, Baby raps about his superstar status as well as his new “boo thang.” However, he also finds time to discuss his “G way” in the midst of the boasts.

“They just told me that somebody died but it don’t bother me, that’s a G thing / It don’t bother me, it’s the G way,” he rhymes on the track. “I don’t know what went down at that Walmart / I don’t know what happened on that freeway / Okay, there go that Baby, he back now!”

Elsewhere, Baby raps about putting his Glock in his girl’s purse and elevating his wealth during a crisis. “I done made a whole lot of millions while in the pandemic,” he raps.

To accompany the new banger, Baby dropped the “Masterpiece” music video, featuring fancy rides, private jets, and freeway escapades. The new visual also prominently features DaBaby’s rumored girlfriend, singer DaniLeigh.

Behold the “Masterpiece” visual below.

Flo Milli — “Roaring 20s”

Flo Milli time travels to the “Roaring 20s” with the release of her newest single, which was produced by Kenny Beats.

The track — which samples “If I Were a Rich Man” from the Fiddler On the Roof soundtrack — allows Flo to rap about her success.

“It’s just a double standard,” she rhymes on the track. “I made my own lane and I took advantage / You can’t hate on pussy if it rule the planet / I just came in the game and I’m doing damage.”

With her signature “Flo Milli shit” adlib throughout, the rising rapper comes through with another buzz worthy track following up on last year’s critically-lauded Ho, Why Is You Here?, which featured “Beef Flomix,” “May I,” “In the Party,” and “Not Friendly.”

Travel to the “Roaring 20s” with Flo Milli below.

dvsn — Amusing Her Feelings

A year after unleashing their A Muse In Her Feelings LP, dvsn unveils the new version of the project, Amusing Her Feelings. The deluxe EP adds four new tracks to the 16-song offering.

Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 handle a bulk of this 4-song EP on their own. However, they do bring in Miguel for “He Said,” the follow-up to the opening song, “She Said.” “Blessings” and the previously-released Kings of Leon cover, “Use Somebody,” round out the effort.

The original version of A Muse featured PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jessie Reyez, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Popcaan, and Snow Aalegra, among others.

The LP was meant to be taken as a story. “We kind of take you on a roller coaster,” Nineteen85 told Complex at the time of its release. “It starts off pretty sad and then it gets happier, and then you get started again….By the end, it might be a bit of a triumphant ending, it might be working, and then [it goes] back out again. And this time around, we really want to make a point to show the different sides, the different emotions.”

See how the story evolved with Amusing Her Feelings below.

