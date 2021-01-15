Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties ‘To Take Hostages’ Is Released From Jail

A privileged retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the U.S. Capitol last week with the alleged intent “to take hostages” has been released from jail into the comfort of his own home.
A Texas judge decided that former Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. didn’t pose enough of a threat to society to keep him jailed despite his presence in the U.S. Capitol wearing full combat gear during an attempted armed and violent coup. Brock’s treatment in court stood in stark contrast to that of Black defendants who have been accused of far less than treasonous actions.
Retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., seen here wearing a combat helmet in the Senate chamber, has been arrested today in Texas https://t.co/5Z6joxGFkN pic.twitter.com/G2PXKnvA0I
— Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) January 10, 2021
The Associated Press reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer argued in court against Brock’s release, saying that the circumstances, video footage and damning photos clearly meant that Brock “means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government.”
To be sure, Brock was shown “wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.” Still, he was only charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds — misdemeanors. So Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton decided to release Brock to home confinement instead of keeping him detained.
It was unclear why Brock was not charged with armed insurrection, sedition, treason and/or attempting a coup d’état. However, the AP reported that he “will likely face additional charges.” It is also unclear whether Brock’s privilege of home confinement will be revoked once — if — those additional charges are ever filed.
Brock was arrested Sunday in Texas. He was reportedly fired from his job at an aviation firm in the Dallas area one day earlier.
Jacob Anthony Chansley, another person arrested for his role in the Capitol coup — the shirtless, tattooed man wearing a Viking-esque hat complete with horns — was identified as a leader of the conspiracy theory-embracing QAnon movement was proof that the suspected domestic terrorist mob, including Brock, intended to do far more harm than they actually did, according to the Washington Post.
Federal prosecutors in Phoenix wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government.”
Brock and Chansley are two of more than 100 people who have been arrested by the FBI for their roles as part of the insurrectionist mob that illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that his agency has gotten more than 140,000 tips and opened hundreds of case files, suggesting that many more arrests were coming in the days ahead as they also prepared to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in the same area where insurrectionists have vowed to return next week.
This writer is old enough to remember when the NYPD in 2010 wrongly arrested and jailed 16-year-old Kalief Browder at the infamous Rikers Island corrections facility over an unproven accusation of stealing a backpack from another teenager. Browder’s family couldn’t afford bail and he was not given the same privileges as Brock – an apparent insurrectionist who allegedly committed a crime against the United States – spending three years at the notorious jail, where he endured beatings from prison guards and inmates, as well as 400 days in solitary confinement.
Charges against Browder, who always maintained his innocence, were eventually dropped. Authorities released him from jail, but he was a physically and psychologically damaged young man. On June 6, 2015, Browder hanged himself with an air conditioning cord at his home. He was only 22.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
1 of 17
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
2. Christine Priola, former school therapist
2 of 17
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
3. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
3 of 17
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
4. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
4 of 17
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
5. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
5 of 17
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
6. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
6 of 17
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
7. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
7 of 17
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
8. Richard Barnett
8 of 17
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
9. Adam Johnson
9 of 17
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
10. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
10 of 17
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
11. Doug Jensen, mason worker
11 of 17
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
12. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
12 of 17
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
13. Placed on "No-Fly" List
13 of 17
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 17
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 17
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 17
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 17
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties ‘To Take Hostages’ Is Released From Jail was originally published on newsone.com