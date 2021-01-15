Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday

Wishing a Happy Birthday to an activist who helped shape the Civil Rights movement as we know it today. As people honor and look back on Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and extraordinary vision, another person comes to mind – Coretta Scott King. The fellow civil rights leader and activist stood proudly by Dr. King’s side during his biggest triumphs and major setbacks. Through it all, the couple managed to inspire people and teach everyone about love, forgiveness and strength.

Their romance began in January 1952, after meeting through a mutual friend. After meeting the singer, Martin was engulfed by Coretta’s beauty and strong opinions of racial and economic injustice sweeping the nation. A year later, the two tied the knot and the rest is history.

King had this to say about Coretta in his autobiography:

“My devoted wife has been a constant source of consolation to me through all the difficulties. In the midst of the most tragic experiences, she never became panicky or overemotional. I have come to see the real meaning of that rather trite statement: a wife can either make or break a husband. My wife was always stronger than I was through the struggle. While she had certain natural fears and anxieties concerning my welfare, she never allowed them to hamper my active participation in the movement. Corrie proved to be that type of wife with qualities to make a husband when he could have been so easily broken. In the darkest moments, she always brought the light of hope. I am convinced that if I had not had a wife with the fortitude, strength, and calmness of Corrie, I could not have withstood the ordeals and tensions surrounding the movement.”

Isn’t black love grand?

Even after their tragic departures, Martin and Coretta have continued to inspire many with their mutual love and respect for one another.

Check out some photos of the iconic couple in the gallery below.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, News Inc.

Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday 15 photos Launch gallery Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday 1. Behind every strong man is a strong woman. 1 of 15 1 of 15 2. Coretta lands a big one on MLK before the start of their famous Selma to Montgomery march in Alabama. 2 of 15 2 of 15 3. A family of love and respect. 3 of 15 3 of 15 4. The Kings turn up the charm and class while spending time with the late Dr Samuel DeWitt Proctor. 4 of 15 4 of 15 5. A rare photo of MLK with his family at his Montgomery, Alabama home. 5 of 15 5 of 15 6. The family share a candid photo outside of their home in Montgomery, Alabama. 6 of 15 6 of 15 7. The Kings march in Selma on behalf of the Selma Voting Rights Movement. The three marches influenced Congress to create the Voting Rights Act of 1965. 7 of 15 7 of 15 8. The civil rights leaders move ahead during their march to Montgomery. 8 of 15 8 of 15 9. "I'm more determined than ever that my husband's dream will become a reality."- Coretta Scott King 9 of 15 9 of 15 10. The iconic couple marches in Selma. Their love and dedication to the fair treatment of African Americans and voters alike spawned the Oscar-nominated film, Selma. 10 of 15 10 of 15 11. The couple leaves the Montgomery Court House after King was found guilty on charges of conspiring to boycott segregated city buses. He later appealed the charges. 11 of 15 11 of 15 12. "Every man of humane convictions must decide on the protest that best suits his convictions, but we all must protest." Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 12 of 15 12 of 15 13. The Kings stand front and center as MLK receives his Medal of Honor in New York. (circa 1964) 13 of 15 13 of 15 14. The Kings meet fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner Ralph Bunche. Coretta has a few trophies of her own like the prestigious Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award and the Ghandi Peace Prize. 14 of 15 14 of 15 15. The Kings in their Montgomery, Alabama home. 15 of 15 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday Continue reading Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday

