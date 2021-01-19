The Morning Hustle
Stephen Jackson Shares Kyrie Irving Bought Home For George Floyd’s Family

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Even though Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for not playing recently, it looks like he’s using his free time by giving back. According to former NBA player and friend of George Floyd, revealed that the Irving came through with an incredible gesture and bought George Floyd’s family a new home.

Jackson vowed to be a father figure for George’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, after George’s death in May 2020. Joining Etan Thomas’ “The Rematch” podcast, Jackson praised other people who have stepped up in support.

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do,” Jackson said. “I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days.”

“A lot of my friends … Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne‘s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.” As previously reported, a few weeks ago Lil Baby also stepped up to throw a lavish party for Gianna’s 7th birthday. 

“I think God has definitely blessed her,” Stack continued. “Right now, she’s doing the best she’s ever done. She’s happy.”

Check out the video exchange below:

https://twitter.com/AlexKennedyNBA/status/1351211365445337097

Atlanta restaurant owners, Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten thought about Gianna Floyd and created a memorable party to celebrate her first birthday without her father, George Floyd. With the help of rapper, Lil Baby and George Floyd’s best friend, Stephen Jackson, the team threw an experience for the seven-year-old in Atlanta. The children of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by Atlanta police officers were invited, along with Shaq, and Future’s daughter was in attendance as well. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CI4S1UAL8fg/ The spa themed birthday party was held at The Pink Hotel and included girls getting their hair done, manicures, and pedicures. Not only has Stephen Jackson stepped in as a father figure but The Platt’s have supported Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  https://www.instagram.com/p/CI4r9vlF8Lj/ “This is a very difficult time for my daughter so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father,” said Washington. Restaurant owner Ericka Platt has also suffered the loss of her daughter’s father seventeen years ago which inspired her philanthropic efforts to become a supporter of children who have lost their parents. “During the holidays and on occasions like birthdays, the loss that kids suffer is magnified and the process of grief is unimaginably difficult. We want to offset those moments of pain with happiness on Gianna’s special day,” said Platt. “With the help of The Glitz of Atlanta, The Pink Hotel, Chef Lori of Restaurant Ten, and Signature One Transportation, I think we [did] exactly that.” Stephen Jackson also created an organization to support children who have experienced the loss of a parent called, “Love to all who have a love for all” to continue supporting children who have experienced the loss of a parent. George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked worldwide protests when police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds as he called out for his mother.  His untimely death caused outrage across the country resulting in global protests and ignited a new generational civil rights movement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Stephen Jackson Shares Kyrie Irving Bought Home For George Floyd’s Family  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

